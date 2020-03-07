Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Detection Equipment Market 2019 – 2025 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) detection equipment are devices used to diagnose the presence and intensity of CBRNE materials.
In the recent times, the major CBRNE incidents are commonly performed by using chemical agents in countries such as Afghanistan, the U.S., and Syria.
The global Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Detection Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Detection Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Detection Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bruker
Smiths Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Lakeland Industries
Air Techniques International
Allen-Vanguard
Argon Electronics
B&W Tek
Batelle
BBI Detection
Berkeley Nucleonics
Bertin Technologies
BioQuell
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Handheld and Man Portable Detectors
Installed Detectors
Mass Spectrometers
Laboratory Equipment
Safety Wear
Segment by Application
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Environmental Health
Explosive Device Response
Operations
Laboratory Testing
Decontamination
Others
