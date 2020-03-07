Data Protection And Recovery Software Market: SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player & Forecasts To 2025

Data protection and recovery software provides data backup, integrity and security for data backups and it enables timely, reliable and secure backup of data from a host device to destination device. Recently, Data Protection and Recovery Software market is disrupted by innovative technologies such as server virtualization, disk-based backup, and cloud services where emerging players are playing important role. Tier one players such as IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are also moving towards these technologies through partnerships and acquisitions.

The major factor driving data protection and recovery software market is the high adoption of cloud based services and technologies. Many organizations are moving towards cloud to reduce their operational expenses and to provide real time access to their employees. However, increased usage of cloud, has increased the risk of data loss and data theft and unauthorized access to confidential information, which increases the demand for data protection and recovery solution suites.

In 2018, the global Data Protection And Recovery Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Protection And Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Protection And Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

EMC

Symantec

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Email Protection

End To End Data Protection

Application Recovery Management

Cloud Application Protection

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications And IT

Retail And E-Commerce

Government And Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

