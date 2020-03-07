Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Booming in 2017 and Continue its Growth by 2023 with High CAGR:Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Galderma S.A.

Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the fingernails or toenails, wherein the bed of the nail and the plate under the surface of the nail are affected. This infection makes the nail look white, opaque, thickened, and brittle. This condition is also prevalent in stratum corneum and hair. Onychomycosis infections are caused by members of the genera Microsporum, Trichophyton, and Epidermophyton, which are known as dermatophytosis.

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis market is driven by rise in prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis, increase in geriatric population prone to diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, surge in number of R&D activities, and high demand for aesthetic appearing nails. However, side effects of the antifungal drugs and lack of awareness about dermatophytic onychomycosis impede the market growth. Furthermore, growth in healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness about fungal nail infections in emerging nations, and development of innovative novel technology and combination therapies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Top Key Players:

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Galderma S.A.

• Moberg Pharma AB

• Allergan Plc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• NovaBiotics Inc.

Get sample copy of this report @

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/4396?…

The dermatophytic onychomycosis market is segmented based on product, route of administration, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated into nail paint and tablet. Tablet segment is further sub-segmented into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) tablets. Based on route of administration, the market is categorized into topical and oral therapy. Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals, dermatology & podiatry clinics, independent pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and drug stores. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits :

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Table Of Content :

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

Continue..

Send Enquiry on this report @

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4396?utm_so…

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com