Dextran Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2024

Dextran is a high molecular weight polymer of glucose which is a complex branched glucan (polysaccharide made of many glucose molecules) composed of chains of varying lengths (from 3 to 2000 kilo Daltons). It is obtained from the fermentation of sugar beet sucrose with the bacterium Leuconostoc mesenteroides. And it can be used in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and food industries.

Global Dextran market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Tate & Lyle

DSM

Pharmacosmos

Herbon

Meito Sangyo

Tianxiangyuan

Polydex Pharm

Biotec BetaGlucans

Shanghai Huamao

L&P Food Ingredient

Lukee Bio-Tech

LB Nature

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

T1-T10

T10-T70

Above T70

By End-User / Application

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Food Industries

Others

