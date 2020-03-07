Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market: Outlook By Demand, Sales, Revenue Till 2025

The growth in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) threats due to increasing internet connectivity among a large number of devices ranging from mobile phone to IoT devices is expected to boost the Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection market growth. The first most visible Distributed Denial-of-Service attack was expected to occur in the year 2000 where a large number of multinational companies were affected, where the total cumulative costs of these attacks were expected to cost huge to the companies. Presently the Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks had expanded in terms of rate, volume, technology and landscape from a mere hobby to a particular agenda which include threats from cyber-terrorists, hackers, rival companies, customers, partners etc.

The major driver for the Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market is the increase in the frequency, size and advancement in DDoS attacks with the availability of easy to use tools for such attacks.

In 2018, the global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

A10 Networks

Genie Networks

ARBOR NETWORKS

Imperva Incapsula

Nexusguard

VeriSign

DOSarrest Internet Security

Cloudflare

Radware

NSFOCUS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Media And Entertainment Sector

BFSI

Healthcare Sector

Transportation

Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Retail Sector

IT & Telecom Sector

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

