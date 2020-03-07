Does it make sense to use carbohydrate-protein mixtures

Which categories of athletes are shown gaining a gainer, and to whom not. What are the reasons for taking the supplement.

For many athletes, a named weight gainer has become a "trigger" in achieving serious sporting success. As for beginners in the world of sports, they still have to figure out whether it is worth spending money on a supplement, in which cases you need to buy it and how to correctly take it. Let's deal with this together.

Is it necessary?

The importance of sports nutrition is visible after the first visit to the gym. Inexperienced and novice athletes, as a rule, have a small weight and a very frail figure. At the same time, the strangest thing is that after months, or even years of training, nothing changes – the problem with lack of weight remains. In this situation, many recommend taking a gainer – a carbohydrate-protein mixture that can replenish all the necessary reserves of the body in relation to carbohydrates and protein. It is teeming with calls to drink a gainer and advertising in newspapers, sports magazines, on TV and so on.

In fact, when choosing a sports supplement, you should focus not on the pressure of the media, but on your own experience and goals. It is important to know the characteristics of your body and understand what you are training for. Some athletes plan to form a figure, others – lose weight, others – keep fit and so on. For each goal, a different approach to nutrition may be appropriate. In this case, it is not necessary to take a gainer. In some cases, protein, amino acids, and other supplements may be suitable. But we still dwell in more detail on the carbohydrate-protein mixture and options when it is worth drinking.

Reasons for taking a gainer

So, there are several reasons when you can and should take a gainer:

You actively train, visit the gym every day, but the result still does not come and the level of muscle mass remains at the same level. This is one of the options when you should buy a gainer. The reason for such a slow growth is the lack of a sufficient amount of calories entering the body. The carbohydrate-protein mixture, in turn, covers their deficiency, and in addition provides the necessary protein for muscle growth. So the situation with weight gain is solved faster. On the other hand, you can do without taking the supplement. It is enough to raise the calorie content of your diet. For example, supplement it with the missing elements. In this case, the ratio of proteins, carbohydrates and fats should be somewhere at the level of – 30%: 60%: 10%. You are actively working and there is simply no time to snack normally. It is no secret that during weight gain, and even when “drying” the nutrition should be complete. That is, you need to eat on average about 4-6 times a day. At the same time, you need to take not just anything, but really useful and rich in useful elements products. Moreover, some professionals eat up to eight times a day to reduce the burden on the stomach and increase the efficiency of digestion. For people who are always busy at work, this option is clearly not suitable.

The gainer in this case is a real savior. To prepare it, it is enough to pour the powder into the shaker, pour in a little water (about 300-350 ml) and shake the composition until all the lumps are “broken” . Thus, you can make a cocktail in the morning and take it before dinner. The next portion can be prepared for lunch, making up for the lack of carbohydrates and protein before dinner. It is very comfortable. As soon as manifestations of hunger are felt, you can drink a portion of the cocktail, replacing the meal in this way.

What is the result?

When buying a gainer, in no case do not count on a miracle. The supplement itself may be useless. Together with the carbohydrate-protein mixture, the body also needs other food products in which there are other vitamins and minerals. In addition, if you are a beginner athlete, then you should not immediately take a gainer. Try to normalize the diet, add more protein and carbohydrates to it, divide the methods into 6-8 parts, and so on.

If you have every reason to buy a gainer, then choose a supplement with a protein content of 30% or higher (of the total composition). Otherwise, instead of muscle, you risk increasing the layer of subcutaneous fat. Pay attention to the quality of the product. Today there are many fakes in which the role of carbohydrates is played by ordinary sugar. Naturally, with such a product the desired effect cannot be achieved.

An important point – observe the dosage. Do not believe the advice, where they recommend taking almost 400 grams of gainer per day. The body simply does not digest such volumes. The average daily dosage is 90-130 grams. More is not necessary.