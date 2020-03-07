Driver Assisting Systems Market: Sophisticated Development Outlook 2025

Major automobile manufacturers have introduced driver assistance systems in passenger cars to provide improved driving experience with high safety, higher performance, increased accessibility and eco-friendly models. Automatic driver assistance system (ADAS) is one of the fastest growing markets in automotive sector. With the increase in vehicle fleet globally, the total number of road mishaps, accidents and casualties have increased. This has brought the attention of automobile manufacturers and governments towards the vehicle and road safety. The technological segmentation of ADAS market gives parking/reversing assistance, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), night vision, LDWS, heads-up display, e-call telematics, drowsiness monitor, distance warning system, blind spot and adaptive front lighting. The growth in demand for high-end cars coupled with safety regulations is driving the market for ADAS. The ADAS market is dominated by TPMS, LDWS and park assist systems in terms of volume while in revenue terms drowsiness monitor, ACC, and TPMS are leading technologies.

APAC is the biggest passenger car manufacturing region world over. It is expected to maintain its high growth rate in coming years. This region has also become important market for ADAS considering high growth trend in vehicle demand, improvements in lifestyle and change in buyers preferences.

In 2018, the global Driver Assisting Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Driver Assisting Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Driver Assisting Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

