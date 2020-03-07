Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
EAS systems is a technology used to reduce the risk of theft from stores, office buildings, libraries, and warehouses. An EAS system includes an antenna, a detacher, or deactivator, and tags.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market.
In 2018, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3711714-global-electronic-article-surveillance-eas-systems-market-size
This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)
Gunnebo Gateway
Hangzhou Century
Nedap
Tyco Retail Solutions
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Devices
Software System
Market segment by Application, split into
Food
Clothes
Cosmetics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware Devices
1.4.3 Software System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Clothes
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)
12.1.1 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Recent Development
12.2 Gunnebo Gateway
12.2.1 Gunnebo Gateway Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Gunnebo Gateway Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Gunnebo Gateway Recent Development
12.3 Hangzhou Century
12.3.1 Hangzhou Century Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Hangzhou Century Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Hangzhou Century Recent Development
12.4 Nedap
12.4.1 Nedap Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Nedap Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nedap Recent Development
12.5 Tyco Retail Solutions
12.5.1 Tyco Retail Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Tyco Retail Solutions Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tyco Retail Solutions Recent Development
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3711714-global-electronic-article-surveillance-eas-systems-market-size
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)