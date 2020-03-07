Electrophysiology (EP) Device Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

”

Electrophysiology (EP) is the study of the mechanism, function and performance of electrical signaling pathways that guide the functioning of the heart. EP study is a procedure that is performed to diagnose arrhythmias by locating areas of heart tissue that interrupt the normal functioning of the heart’s electrical system. During an EP study, the electrophysiologist inserts several long, flexible tubes with wires, called catheters, into the heart to record electrical activity within the heart chambers and to detect abnormal electrical pathways. The second part of the test involves electrical stimulation of various parts of the heart to induce an abnormal heart rhythm. This helps the electro physiologist in treatment mapping, which could involve surgical removal of the abnormal tissue in the heart using a catheter.

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is intense. Biosense Wester (J & J), Abbott, Medtronic and Boston Scientific are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Electrophysiology (EP) Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6630 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electrophysiology (EP) Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Biosense Wester (J & J)

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

AtriCure

GE Healthcare

MicroPort EP MedTech

Acutus Medical

Auris Surgical

Magnetecs

Stereotaxis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

EP Mapping/Recording System

LAA

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electrophysiology (EP) Device product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electrophysiology (EP) Device, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electrophysiology (EP) Device in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electrophysiology (EP) Device competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electrophysiology (EP) Device breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electrophysiology (EP) Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electrophysiology (EP) Device sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

”