Gas Turbine Services Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

Scope of the Report:

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 31.8% in 2017. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 24.9%. North America has large number of existing and aging gas turbines fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Large number of long term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry will also drive the market for gas turbines services in North America.

Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Gas Turbine Services market is valued at 16500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 21000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gas Turbine Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Gas Turbine Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gas Turbine Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

MTU Aero Engines

Ansaldo Energia

Sulzer

MAN Diesel and Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

