Gastritis Treatment Market: In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Historical Data

Gastritis is the irritation, or inflammation, or erosion of the stomach lining. Gastritis may be acute or chronic. The disease may show some symptoms or the symptoms may be dormant. Usually, the symptoms include upper abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Gastritis may lead to stomach tumors, bleeding, and stomach ulcers. Gastritis is usually caused by the bacteria helicobacter pylori or by the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs. Other possible causes include smoking, cocaine, alcohol, and autoimmune diseases, among others. Treatment of gastritis includes H2 blockers, antacids, or proton pump inhibitors. In an acute gastritis attack, consumption of viscous lidocaine may be of assistance. If H. pylori are present, it may be cured with a combination drug therapy of antibiotics such as clarithromycin and amoxicillin. Gastritis can be cured by proper treatment; hence the demand of gastritis treatment is poised to rise in the foreseeable future.

Increasing prevalence of chronic gastritis, especially in the geriatric population offers promising growth for gastritis treatment market

There has been an increasing prevalence of gastritis, especially in the geriatric people around the globe. According to a report by National Center for Biotechnology Information, there were about 90 million new cases of gastritis in 2013. Gastritis and deodenitis (inflammation of the duodenum) caused about 60,000 deaths in 2013. As life expectancy has been increasing, the geriatric population of the globe is also on the rise. According to the same report, the prevalence of gastritis increase with age. Therefore, the demand for gastritis treatment will increase at a steady rate over the forecast period.

Key players:

Otsuka Indonesia PT, AstraZeneca PLC, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Novartis AG,

