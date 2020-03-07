Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building.
Scope of the Report:
The global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market status and outlook of
Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
AIBrain
Amazon
Anki
CloudMinds
Deepmind
IBM
Iris AI
Apple
Luminoso
Qualcomm
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Machine Vision
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Healthcare
BFSI
Law
Retail
Advertising & Media
Automotive & Transportation
Agriculture
Manufacturing
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Application Security Software Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Application Security Software Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Application Security Software Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Application Security Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Application Security Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Application Security Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Application Security Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Application Security Software by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Application Security Software Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Application Security Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Application Security Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
List of tables
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Picture
Table Product Specifications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Table Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type
Figure Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Deep Learning Picture
Figure Natural Language Processing Picture
Figure Machine Vision Picture
Figure Others Picture
Table Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2014-2024)
Figure Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Healthcare Picture
Figure BFSI Picture
Figure Law Picture
Figure Retail Picture
Figure Advertising & Media Picture
Figure Automotive & Transportation Picture
Figure Agriculture Picture
Figure Manufacturing Picture
Table Global Market Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2014-2024
Figure North America Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure South America Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Table AIBrain Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
Table AIBrain Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Type and Applications
Table AIBrain Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018), continued…
