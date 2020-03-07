Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Automatic hand dryers are electric machines found in public bathrooms. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.

The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping & commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.

On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.

The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.

The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

The global Automatic Hand Dryer market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic Hand Dryer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Hand Dryer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Dyson

Siemens

Toto

AIKE

Excel Dryer

Jaquar Group

World Dryer

American Dryer

DIHOUR

Mitsubishi Electric

Saniflow Hand Dryer

Bobrick

SPL

JVD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hot Air Dryer

Jet Air Dryer

Segment by Application

Commercial Complex

Restaurants

Hospitals

Hotels

Others

