Global Biofertilizer Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.

Biofertilizer has a low concentration. The top five companies account for more than 12.56 % of market share. Novozymes, Agri Life, Symborg, xi’an Delong Bio-industry and Maboshi are the tycoons of Biofertilizer. Novozymes is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 3.98% in 2015.

In terms of application, biofertilizer can be applied in cerealsÂ andÂ grains, pulsesÂ andÂ oilseeds, fruitsÂ andÂ vegetables and other. PulsesÂ andÂ oilseeds accounted for the largest market with about 44.33% of the global consumption for biofertilizer in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biofertilizer market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3340 million by 2024, from US$ 2190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biofertilizer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biofertilizer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biofertilizer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Novozymes

Biomax

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

Laimujia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biofertilizer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biofertilizer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biofertilizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biofertilizer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biofertilizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

