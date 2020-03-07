Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cakes Frosting & Icing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Cakes icing, often called cakes frosting in the United States, is a sweet, often creamy glaze made of sugar with a liquid, such as water or milk that is often enriched with ingredients like butter, egg whites, cream cheese, or flavorings.

For industry structure analysis, the Cakes Frosting & Icing industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 76 % of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the North America Cakes Frosting & Icing industry.

United States occupied 85.98% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Canada and Mexico, which respectively account for around 9.18% and 4.84% of the North America total industry.

The global Cakes Frosting & Icing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cakes Frosting & Icing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cakes Frosting & Icing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cakes Frosting & Icing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cakes Frosting & Icing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cakes Frosting & Icing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pinnacle Foods

Betty Crocker

Rich Product

CSM Bakery Solutions

Wilton Industries

Dawn Food

Lawrence Foods

Dixie’s Icing

Market size by Product

Packaged Cakes Frosting & Icing

Unpackaged Cakes Frosting & Icing

Market size by End User

Bakery

Restaurant

Residential

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

