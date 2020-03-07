Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Application, Trends, Type, Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In this report, RRI studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market for 2018-2023.

Cloud Content Delivery Network is a scalable content distribution service that helps in accelerated distribution of files and media to end users.

The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42% in 2017, followed by Europe with 20.7%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 41% from 2013 to 2017.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Media delivery is largest product of CDN, it takes about 47.5% of global market in 2017. Few years ago, the big enterprises are the key customers in this industry, it takes about 76.7% of global market share in 2013, and now its share declined to 60%, due to the cloud technology players such as Aamzon and Alibaba that focus on small and middle players, their product prices are declining every year, the players like Akamai and Wangsu are affect by them, their revenue growth rate is slow down sharply from year 2016.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) will increase.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Pure CDN

Media

Segmentation by application:

E-Commerce and Advertising

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare and Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Limelight Networks

CDNetworks

Google

Level 3 Communications

Verizon Communications

Alcatel-Lucent

Tata Communications

Ericsson

Highwinds

Internap Corporation

Rackspace

Cloudflare

Alibaba

Tencent Cloud

Wangsu

ChianCache

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

