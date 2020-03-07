Global Contactless Connectivity System Market Size, Emerging Technological Advancement 2018 – 2025

The connector is a device which links two elements of an electronic system without improper signal distortion or power loss. In any electronic system connector are the primary point of failure due to poor designing, mechanical stress and environmental stress, this become a major issue in industrial areas, factories where heavy machineries and robotics are used. To overcome this limitation, contactless connectivity system is practiced, contactless connectivity system is a cross interconnection between contactless power and contactless data technology which easily link over a short distance deprived of physical contact. This way practicing contactless connectivity system provides resistance from vibration, rotational freedom, freedom of movement, unlimited mating cycles, and easy on-the-fly connection. In traditional connectivity approach, standard full-contact wired power and signal connectors are practiced, this has many advantages and disadvantages.

Industries are upgrading with new technologies and robotic machinery as well as benefits of contactless connectivity system over traditional connectivity, is driving the market of contactless connectivity system globally. Where traditional connectivity has limitations due to space restrictions, vibrations, dust, and dirt, the need of reliable connection raised the need of contactless connectivity system which delivers ultimate design flexibility as well as has less maintenance and installation efforts. The reason that lifts the market growth of contactless connectivity system worldwide is the factory environment where gasses, dust, and liquids combine with power, friction like robotic friction occur resulting into not only wear and tear but also causes the smallest arc, which might cause a very costly or deadly explosion. To overcome this, contactless connectivity system emerged as a solution by providing security to many environmental and operational challenges, while delivering flexible, reliable, and robust connectivity for both power and data.

This report focuses on the global Contactless Connectivity System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Vector Network Analyzers

TE Connectivity

Alcatel-Lucent

Corning

CommScope

Amphenol

Molex

Unify

Talkaphone

Plantronics

Vision Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Manufacture

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless Connectivity System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contactless Connectivity System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

