Global Digital Textile Printing Market Research and Development Process 2025

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 9-year forecast of the global digital textile printing market between 2013 and 2027. In terms of value, the global digital textile printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in six geographic segments along with analysis for the current market environment and scenario over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report studies the global digital textile printing market for the period 20132027. The prime objective of the report on global digital textile printing market is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to textile printing that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global digital textile printing market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the digital textile printing market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global digital textile printing market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of digital textile printing market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, market attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided, which will show the markets attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the digital textile printing market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis of digital textile printing is provided.

The global market for digital textile printing is further segmented by printing process, ink type, substrate, and application. On the basis of printing process, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into direct to garment (DTG), dye-sublimation, direct to fabric (DTF). On the basis of ink type, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into sublimation, reactive, acid, direct disperse and pigment. On the basis of substrate, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into cotton, silk, polyester and others. On the basis of application, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as clothing, households, displays and technical textiles.

In the final section of the report on digital textile printing, the dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total digital textile printing market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the digital textile printing marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies of global digital textile printing market is also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key manufacturers and suppliers operating in digital textile printing market include Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik Ag), Electronics For Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Roq International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., The M&R Companies.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Digital Textile Printing Market

By Printing Process, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Direct To Garment (DTG)

Dye-Sublimation

Direct to Fabric (DTF)

By Ink Type, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Pigment

By Substrate, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Application, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Clothing

Households

Display

Technical Textiles

Regional analysis of digital textile printing market is presented for the following market segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

