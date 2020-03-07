Global Edutainment Market- What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years?

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global edutainment market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the edutainment market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the edutainment market globally across regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the global edutainment market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global edutainment market and offers insights on various factors such as the services provided by the global edutainment market. The edutainment market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This edutainment market report segregates the market based on services and applications across different regions worldwide. Key players are introducing technologically advanced products, which is acting as a major driver of the global edutainment market.

The report starts with an overview of the global edutainment market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the global edutainment market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in the edutainment market report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global edutainment market analysis is categorised by gaming type, by facility size, by revenue source, by visitor demographics and by region. On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative and hybrid combination games. On the basis of facility size, the edutainment market is segmented into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. and > 40,000 sq. ft. segments. On the basis of revenue source, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees & tickets, food & beverages, merchandising, advertising and others. On the basis of visitor demographics, the edutainment market is segmented into children (0-12 years), teenager (13-18 years), young adult (19-25 years) and adult (25+ years).

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the edutainment portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the edutainment value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the edutainment market. Key competitors covered in the edutainment value chain are Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

