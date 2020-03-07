Global Embedded Boards and Modules Market is Expected to Result in its Healthy CAGR of More Than 7.07 % Between 2019 And 2025

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Embedded Boards and Modules Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Embedded Computer is a computer that is integrated into other devices and is dedicated to the functions of that device. Also referred to as microcontrollers, Embedded Computer has been used in Medical machinery, motor vehicles, application Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automations &Control, and Automotive& Transport. Embedded Computer is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in communication, entertainment, science and technology.

Scope of the Report:

The Embedded Computer is an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core. The Embedded Computer is a computer that is integrated into other devices and is dedicated to the functions of that device. Also referred to as microcontrollers The global market for Embedded Computer is positively affected by its increasing application in sectors like Defense & Aerospace, Automotive& transportation, energy, telecom, and medical technology. In terms of volume, this widespread applicability of Embedded Computer in different end-user segments Is Expected To Result In Its Healthy CAGR Of More Than 7.07 % Between 2017 And 2025.

In this study, the market for the Embedded Computer consumption divided into six geographic regions. Analysts estimate the Europe to lead the global market for Embedded Computer during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 33.71 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China. Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative region. The Embedded Computer market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are the key countries in the Embedded Computer in APAC. In the future, the Embedded Computer in some new economies will also rapidly grow and occupy a certain market share, such as such as India, Southeast Asia and Brazil etc. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Embedded Computer industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of Embedded Computer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

This market is fragmented and contains multiple local and multinational vendors. Recently, it has been observed that the presence of limited target customers in this market is intensifying the competition among the vendors. This is expected to generate a price war, which will result in the low bargaining power of vendors.

The worldwide market for Embedded Boards & Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3710 million US$ in 2023, from 3020 million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Embedded Boards & Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advantech

Kontron

Abaco

Artesyn Embedded

Curtiss Wright Controls

ADLINK

DFI

MSC Technologies

Congatec AG

Axiomtek Co.,Ltd.

Portwell

Radisys

Avalue Technology

Mercury Systems

IEI

Data Modul

AAEON

Digi International

Fastwel

ASRock

NEXCOM

ARBOR Technology

Fujitsu

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

BittWare

Eurotech

TYAN Computer Corp.

One Stop Systems

General Micro Sys

Premio Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense & Aerospace

Communications

Medical

Automotive & Transport

Automations & Control

Others

