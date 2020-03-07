Global Energy Drink Market – In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast till 2023 Key Players – Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Rockstar Energy Drink, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, AriZona Beverages, National Beverage, Dr. Pepper, 5-hour ENERGY, The Cloud 9 Energy Drink, Vitale Beverages, Extreme Drinks

A fresh report titled “Energy Drink Market – By Component, By Type, By Enterprise, By End-users and Global Region Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2024 ” has been presented by Research Reports Inc.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Energy Drink Market.

An energy drink is a type of drink containing sugar and stimulant compounds, usually caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation (marketed as “energy”, but distinct from food energy). They may or may not be carbonated and may also contain other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. They are a subset of the larger group of energy products, which includes bars and gels, and distinct from sports drinks, which are advertised to enhance sports performance. There are many brands and varieties in this drink category.

Coffee, tea and other naturally caffeinated drinks are usually not considered energy drinks. Other soft drinks such as cola may contain caffeine, but are not considered energy drinks either. Some alcoholic drinks, such as Buckfast Tonic Wine, contain caffeine and other stimulants. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is safe for the typical healthy adult to consume a total of 400 mg of caffeine a day. This has been confirmed by a panel of the European Food Safety Authority, which also concludes that a caffeine intake of up to 400 mg per day does not raise safety concerns for adults. According to the ESFA this is equivalent to 4 cups of coffee (90 mg each) or 5 standard cans (250 ml) of energy drink (80 mg each).

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Drink market will register a $$% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ $$ million by 2024, from US$ $$ million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Drink business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Energy Drink market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Rockstar Energy Drink, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, AriZona Beverages, National Beverage, Dr. Pepper, 5-hour ENERGY, The Cloud 9 Energy Drink, Vitale Beverages, Extreme Drinks.

This study considers the Energy Drink value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Drinks

Shots

Mixers

Segmentation by application:

Convenience stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Food Services /Sports Nutrition chain

Online Channel

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Energy Drink market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Energy Drink market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Energy Drink players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Energy Drink with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Energy Drink submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

