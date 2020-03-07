Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema S.A.

Braskem SA

Celanese Corporation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hanwha Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Porex Corporation

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

Tosoh Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High EVA

Low EVA

Ultra Low EVA

Segment by Application

Films

Foams

Hot Melt Adhesives

Photovoltaic Cells

Wires & Cables

Others (Including hose & tubing, etc.)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High EVA

1.2.3 Low EVA

1.2.4 Ultra Low EVA

1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Films

1.3.3 Foams

1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

1.3.5 Photovoltaic Cells

1.3.6 Wires & Cables

1.3.7 Others (Including hose & tubing, etc.)

1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production

3.4.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production

3.5.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Business

7.1 Arkema S.A.

7.1.1 Arkema S.A. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arkema S.A. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Braskem SA

7.2.1 Braskem SA Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Braskem SA Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Celanese Corporation

7.3.1 Celanese Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Celanese Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

7.4.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.5.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hanwha Group

7.6.1 Hanwha Group Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hanwha Group Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

7.7.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Porex Corporation

7.8.1 Porex Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Porex Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

7.9.1 Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tosoh Corporation

7.10.1 Tosoh Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tosoh Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Westlake Chemical Corporation

8 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

8.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Distributors List

9.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

