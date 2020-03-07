Global Fatty Liver Disease Drugs Market analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions 2022

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Fatty Liver Disease Market on the basis of Type (Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease or ALD), Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease or NAFLD), By Alcoholic Fatty Liver Stages (Alcoholic Steatosis, Alcoholic Steatohepatitis), By Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Stages (Non Alcoholic Steatosis, Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis or NASH), By Alcoholic Liver Disease Drug (Opiod Antagonist, Glucocorticoid, Pentoxifyline, Antioxidants, Granulocyte colony stimulating factor), By Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Drug (Antioxidants Thiazolidinedione, Biguanides, Lipid Lowering agents, FXR receptor agonist, Elafibranoer), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada , U.K., France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia).

Over the recent years, the global fatty liver disease incidence has been growing rapidly with increase in prevalence of obesity, type II diabetes along with rising consumption of alcohol. Globally, the growth in the fatty liver disease market is driven by rising awareness among people by government organizations and private companies, heavy investments by pharmaceutical companies for the development of drugs along with launch of drugs for NASH in the forecasted period.

