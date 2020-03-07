Global GPS Tracking Device Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global GPS Tracking Device Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

GPS Tracking Device uses GPS satellite positioning terminals to accurately locate, track, monitor and prevent theft.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the GPS Tracking Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Transportation & logistics to hold the largest share of the overall GPS tracking device market.

The worldwide market for GPS Tracking Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Calamp

Sierra Wireless

Orbocomm

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology

Laird

Tomtom International

Meitrack

Teltonika Uab

Atrack Technology

Trackimo

Geotab

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Satellite

Cellular

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation & Logistics

Metals & Mining

Construction

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global GPS Tracking Device market.

Chapter 1, to describe GPS Tracking Device Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of GPS Tracking Device, with sales, revenue, and price of GPS Tracking Device, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of GPS Tracking Device, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, GPS Tracking Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GPS Tracking Device sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global GPS Tracking Device Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America GPS Tracking Device by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe GPS Tracking Device by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Device by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America GPS Tracking Device by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: GPS Tracking Device Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure GPS Tracking Device Picture

Table Product Specifications of GPS Tracking Device

Figure Global Sales Market Share of GPS Tracking Device by Types in 2017

Table GPS Tracking Device Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Satellite Picture

Figure Cellular Picture

Figure GPS Tracking Device Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Transportation & Logistics Picture

Figure Metals & Mining Picture

Figure Construction Picture

Figure United States GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia GPS Tracking Device Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

