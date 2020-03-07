Global Immuno-Oncology Market 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures: Amgen, Inc,AstraZeneca, Plc,Bristol-Myers Squibb,Celgene Corporation,Eli Lilly and Company,Merck & Co.,Hoffmann-La Roche AG,Johnson & Johnson
Feb 2019, (New-York) – Research Reports Inc. presents a comprehensive assessment of the Immuno-Oncology Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts. Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers. Immuno-oncology is the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving on the system’s natural ability to fight cancer. It is an application of the fundamental research of cancer immunology and a growing subspecialty of oncology.
According to this study, over the next five years the Immuno-Oncology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Immuno-Oncology business, shared in Chapter 3. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3:
- Amgen, Inc
- AstraZeneca, Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celgene Corporation
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co.
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis International AG
- AbbVie
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- EMD Serono
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Prometheus Therapeutics & Diagnostics
- Aduro BioTech
- Galena Biopharma
- Bavarian Nordic
- Celldex Therapeutics
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
- Incyte
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Immuno-Oncologymarket by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Immuno-Oncologyvalue generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, CAR-T Cell Therapy
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Immuno-Oncology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Immuno-Oncology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Immuno-Oncology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Immuno-Oncology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Immuno-Oncology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
