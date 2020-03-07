Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market Offering Tremendous rise to 2025

An October 2017 publication by Azoth Analytics titled “Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market – By Imaging Technique, By Digital Imaging Type, By Digital Radiography Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2017-2022)” indicates that the global industrial x-ray inspection system market has grown at a sustained CAGR Of 5.7% in the period 2012-2017 and amounted to USD 526 million in the year 2017.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market on the basis of Imaging Technique Type (Film Based Imaging and Digital Imaging); By Digital Imaging Type (Digital Radiography, Computer Tomography); By Digital Radiography Type(Direct Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography); By End User Industries (Food and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Oil and Gas, Power generation, Government Infrastructure and Others); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Over the recent years, the global X-ray inspection system industry has been growing rapidly as food and pharmaceutical has been witnessing the highest growth. Globally, the growth in the industrial x-ray inspection system market is driven by rising worldwide growth of automobile and aviation industries along with rising demand of technical advanced systems in the manufacturing industry.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market – By Imaging Technique, By Digital Imaging Type, By Digital Radiography Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2017-2022) – By Imaging Technique (Film Based, Digital), By Digital Imaging Type (Digital Radiography, Computed Tomography), By Digital Radiography Type (Direct Digital, Computed Radiography)”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.54% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by rising technical advancements in the inspection systems and rising demand of inline automated inspection system on the product lines of manufacturing industry.

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Industrial X-Ray Inspection System

By Imaging Technique Type – Film Based Imaging and Digital Imaging

By Digital Imaging Type – Digital Radiography, Computer Tomography

By Digital Radiography Type – Direct Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography

By End User Industries – Food and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Oil and Gas, Power generation, Government Infrastructure, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis – Nordon Dage, Nikon Metrology,3DX-Ray,Teledyn DALSA, VJ Technologies, Mettler Toledo, General Electric and Measurement Control, Smiths Group, CEIA.

