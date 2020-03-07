Global Inflatable Packaging Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Inflatable Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Inflatable Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inflatable Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Smurfit Kappa Group
Sealed Air Corporation
Pregis Corporation
FROMM Packaging Systems
Macfarlane Group
Polyair Inter Pack
Inflatable Packaging
Omniverse Foster Packaging Group
Aeris Protective Packaging
Free-Flow Packaging International
A E Sutton Limited
Easypack Limited
Uniqbag
Green Light Packaging
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bubble Wraps
Inflated Packaging Bags
Air Pillows
Segment by Application
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Healthcare
Homecare
Automotive and Allied Industries
Electrical & Electronics
E-Commerce
Shipping and Logistics
Food & Beverages
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Inflatable Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Inflatable Packaging
1.2 Inflatable Packaging Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Bubble Wraps
1.2.3 Inflated Packaging Bags
1.2.4 Air Pillows
1.3 Inflatable Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Inflatable Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Homecare
1.3.5 Automotive and Allied Industries
1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.7 E-Commerce
1.3.8 Shipping and Logistics
1.3.9 Food & Beverages
1.3 Global Inflatable Packaging Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Inflatable Packaging Market Size
1.4.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Inflatable Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Inflatable Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Inflatable Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Inflatable Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Inflatable Packaging Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Inflatable Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Inflatable Packaging Production
3.4.1 North America Inflatable Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Inflatable Packaging Production
3.5.1 Europe Inflatable Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Inflatable Packaging Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Inflatable Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Inflatable Packaging Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Inflatable Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Inflatable Packaging Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Inflatable Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Inflatable Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Inflatable Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Inflatable Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Inflatable Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Inflatable Packaging Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Inflatable Packaging Business
7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group
7.1.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Sealed Air Corporation
7.2.1 Sealed Air Corporation Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Sealed Air Corporation Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Pregis Corporation
7.3.1 Pregis Corporation Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Pregis Corporation Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 FROMM Packaging Systems
7.4.1 FROMM Packaging Systems Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 FROMM Packaging Systems Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Macfarlane Group
7.5.1 Macfarlane Group Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Macfarlane Group Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Polyair Inter Pack
7.6.1 Polyair Inter Pack Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Polyair Inter Pack Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Inflatable Packaging
7.7.1 Inflatable Packaging Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Inflatable Packaging Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Omniverse Foster Packaging Group
7.8.1 Omniverse Foster Packaging Group Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Omniverse Foster Packaging Group Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Aeris Protective Packaging
7.9.1 Aeris Protective Packaging Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Aeris Protective Packaging Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Free-Flow Packaging International
7.10.1 Free-Flow Packaging International Inflatable Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Inflatable Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Free-Flow Packaging International Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 A E Sutton Limited
7.12 Easypack Limited
7.13 Uniqbag
7.14 Green Light Packaging
8 Inflatable Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Inflatable Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Inflatable Packaging
8.4 Inflatable Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Inflatable Packaging Distributors List
9.3 Inflatable Packaging Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Inflatable Packaging Market Forecast
11.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Inflatable Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Inflatable Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Inflatable Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Inflatable Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Inflatable Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Inflatable Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Inflatable Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Inflatable Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Inflatable Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
