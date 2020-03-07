Global Insights-as-a-Service Market To Witness Incredible Growth By 2025
This report studies the global Insights-as-a-Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Insights-as-a-Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics.
The retail and consumer goods vertical has the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is expected to grow rapidly in the insights services adoption as this industry focus on customer experience. Enhancement in customer experience is an important factor to maintain competitiveness, which will provide emerging players in this sector an opportunity to grow faster.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Insights-as-a-Service market. High penetration rate into various industry verticals, increasing demand for business flexibility and agility, and a large number of data science companies located in the U.S are some of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in North America. This has led the software organizations to opt for cloud-based solutions.
In 2017, the global Insights-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Capgemini
Accenture
Oracle
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Dell EMC
NTT Data
Good Data
Zephyr Health
Smartfocus
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive Insights
Descriptive Insights
Prescriptive Insights
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Telecommunication and IT
Government and Public Sector
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Insights-as-a-Service in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Insights-as-a-Service Manufacturers
Insights-as-a-Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Insights-as-a-Service Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
