Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Ion Exchange Resins market is valued at 2730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ion Exchange Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ion Exchange Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDuPont

Purolite

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Samyang Corp

Finex Oy

Aldex Chemical Company

Thermax Chemicals

Hebi Higer Chemical

Ningbo Zhengguang

Suqing Group

Jiangsu Success

Shandong Bluestar Dongda Chemical

Suzhou Bojie Resin

Jiangsu Linhai Resin

Sunresin

Felite Resin Technology

Anhui Wandong Chemical

Dongyang Mingzhu

Xian Dianli

Anhui Sanxing Resin

KaiRui Chemical

Bengbu Dongli Chemical

Shanghai Huazhen

Pure Resin

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cationic Resins

Anionic Resins

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Ion Exchange Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ion Exchange Resins

1.2 Ion Exchange Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cationic Resins

1.2.3 Anionic Resins

1.3 Ion Exchange Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Chemical & Petrochemical

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Size

1.4.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ion Exchange Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ion Exchange Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ion Exchange Resins Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ion Exchange Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Ion Exchange Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Ion Exchange Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ion Exchange Resins Business

7.1 DowDuPont

7.1.1 DowDuPont Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DowDuPont Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Purolite

7.2.1 Purolite Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Purolite Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LANXESS

7.3.1 LANXESS Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LANXESS Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ResinTech

7.5.1 ResinTech Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ResinTech Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Samyang Corp

7.6.1 Samyang Corp Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Samyang Corp Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Finex Oy

7.7.1 Finex Oy Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Finex Oy Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Aldex Chemical Company

7.8.1 Aldex Chemical Company Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Aldex Chemical Company Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Thermax Chemicals

7.9.1 Thermax Chemicals Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Thermax Chemicals Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hebi Higer Chemical

7.10.1 Hebi Higer Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ion Exchange Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hebi Higer Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Ningbo Zhengguang

7.12 Suqing Group

7.13 Jiangsu Success

7.14 Shandong Bluestar Dongda Chemical

7.15 Suzhou Bojie Resin

7.16 Jiangsu Linhai Resin

7.17 Sunresin

7.18 Felite Resin Technology

7.19 Anhui Wandong Chemical

7.20 Dongyang Mingzhu

7.21 Xian Dianli

7.22 Anhui Sanxing Resin

7.23 KaiRui Chemical

7.24 Bengbu Dongli Chemical

7.25 Shanghai Huazhen

7.26 Pure Resin

7.27 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng

8 Ion Exchange Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ion Exchange Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ion Exchange Resins

8.4 Ion Exchange Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Ion Exchange Resins Distributors List

9.3 Ion Exchange Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

