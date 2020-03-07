Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Iron and Steel Slag market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Iron and Steel Slag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron and Steel Slag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcelor Mittal

TATA Steel

NLMK

Harsco Corporation

POSCO

TMS International

JSW Steel

Steel Authority of India

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Edw. C. Levy

JFE Steel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blast Furnace Slag

Steelmaking Slag

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Railways

Fertilizers

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Iron and Steel Slag Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron and Steel Slag

1.2 Iron and Steel Slag Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Blast Furnace Slag

1.2.3 Steelmaking Slag

1.3 Iron and Steel Slag Segment by Application

1.3.1 Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Railways

1.3.4 Fertilizers

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size

1.4.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Iron and Steel Slag Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Iron and Steel Slag Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Iron and Steel Slag Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Iron and Steel Slag Production

3.4.1 North America Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Production

3.5.1 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Iron and Steel Slag Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Iron and Steel Slag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Iron and Steel Slag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Iron and Steel Slag Business

7.1 Arcelor Mittal

7.1.1 Arcelor Mittal Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arcelor Mittal Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 TATA Steel

7.2.1 TATA Steel Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 TATA Steel Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NLMK

7.3.1 NLMK Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NLMK Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Harsco Corporation

7.4.1 Harsco Corporation Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Harsco Corporation Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 POSCO

7.5.1 POSCO Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 POSCO Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TMS International

7.6.1 TMS International Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TMS International Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 JSW Steel

7.7.1 JSW Steel Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 JSW Steel Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Steel Authority of India

7.8.1 Steel Authority of India Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Steel Authority of India Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.9.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Edw. C. Levy

7.10.1 Edw. C. Levy Iron and Steel Slag Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Iron and Steel Slag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Edw. C. Levy Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 JFE Steel Corporation

8 Iron and Steel Slag Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Iron and Steel Slag Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Iron and Steel Slag

8.4 Iron and Steel Slag Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Iron and Steel Slag Distributors List

9.3 Iron and Steel Slag Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Forecast

11.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

