Global Isothermal Bags and Containers Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Isothermal Bags & Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isothermal Bags & Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isothermal Bags & Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cryopak Europe

Sonoco Products

Sofrigam SA

Pelican Biothermal

ACH Foam Technologies

Cold & Co Sprl

Tecnisample

Saeplast Americas

AccsA’tech Medical Systems

Tempack Packaging Solutions

Advanced Products Portugal

Cold Chain Technologies

Envirotainer

American Aerogel Corporation

Snyder Industries

Insulated Products Corporation

Exeltainer SL

TKT GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Containers

Bags

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isothermal Bags & Containers

1.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Containers

1.2.3 Bags

1.3 Isothermal Bags & Containers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Food

1.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Isothermal Bags & Containers Production

3.4.1 North America Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Production

3.5.1 Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Isothermal Bags & Containers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Isothermal Bags & Containers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Isothermal Bags & Containers Business

7.1 Cryopak Europe

7.1.1 Cryopak Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cryopak Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sonoco Products

7.2.1 Sonoco Products Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sonoco Products Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sofrigam SA

7.3.1 Sofrigam SA Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sofrigam SA Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pelican Biothermal

7.4.1 Pelican Biothermal Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pelican Biothermal Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ACH Foam Technologies

7.5.1 ACH Foam Technologies Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ACH Foam Technologies Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cold & Co Sprl

7.6.1 Cold & Co Sprl Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cold & Co Sprl Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tecnisample

7.7.1 Tecnisample Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tecnisample Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Saeplast Americas

7.8.1 Saeplast Americas Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Saeplast Americas Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 AccsA’tech Medical Systems

7.9.1 AccsA’tech Medical Systems Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 AccsA’tech Medical Systems Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tempack Packaging Solutions

7.10.1 Tempack Packaging Solutions Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tempack Packaging Solutions Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Advanced Products Portugal

7.12 Cold Chain Technologies

7.13 Envirotainer

7.14 American Aerogel Corporation

7.15 Snyder Industries

7.16 Insulated Products Corporation

7.17 Exeltainer SL

7.18 TKT GmbH

8 Isothermal Bags & Containers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Isothermal Bags & Containers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Isothermal Bags & Containers

8.4 Isothermal Bags & Containers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Isothermal Bags & Containers Distributors List

9.3 Isothermal Bags & Containers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Isothermal Bags & Containers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

