Global LED Phosphors Market: Effective Marketing Strategies and Growing Awareness to Facilitate Market Growth to 2022

Summary

In this report, BCC Research examines LED phosphor materials, technologies and their applications at the global level. The analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations (innovators) in the market as well as existing companies. At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2016 and forecasts demand from 2017 through 2022.

While a wide range of companies operate in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies –

– R&D centers and universities.

– LED phosphor and general phosphor manufacturers.

– LED lighting manufacturers.

– Suppliers of materials and components.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest and most prominent user of LED phosphors in the world. APAC is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years. North America and Europe are the other major markets. However, both are expected to see slightly lower than average market growth. In terms of market size, APAC is followed by North America and Europe, while other regions have a nascent LED phosphor market.

In the analysis presented in this report, BCC Research identified the following key points –

– Global demand for LED phosphors is estimated to have reached REDA CTED in 2016.

– Global demand is further estimated to have increased to REDACTED in 2017 and expected to increase to REDACTED by 2022.

– Total geographically and product-wide CAGR is projected to be REDACTED over the forecast period of 2017 through 2022, indicating very strong growth.

Classification by technology shows that phosphor-converted LED (pc-LED) currently leads the market. However, remote phosphor is increasing at a far higher growth rate and is expected to see a significant gain in market share. Also, the remote phosphor segment is witnessing increased research, development and innovation. Consequently, companies are expected to see higher growth by concentrating on this technology segment.

Report Scope:

A phosphor is defined as a substance that emits light, or luminesces, when exposed to radiation such as ultraviolet light, or an electron beam. Different phosphors have different characteristic colors of emission and period of time during which light is emitted after excitation ceases. Phosphors are a key material in the manufacture of white LEDs, and white LEDs are usually a combination of a blue light-emitting indium gallium nitride (InGaN) die and a phosphor that takes some of the blue light and converts it into a broad-spectrum peaking at yellow or amber. The combination of blue light and yellow light looks white to humans. Phosphors are important in LED technology as phosphor chemistry and composition largely determine an LEDs efficiency, light quality and stability.

The scope of this report covers various types (technologies) of LED phosphors present in the market. The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region and applications. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each LED phosphor segment and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers total revenues.

Detailed inclusions and exclusions –

– For the purpose of this report, phosphor is defined as a substance that emits light, or luminesces, when exposed to radiation such as ultraviolet light or an electron beam.

– The report covers the following stakeholders in the global market for LED phosphors –

– Revenue from LED modules, LEDs and other components, products, solutions and services, are excluded where the revenue is not derived from phosphor sales or phosphor post-sales services if any.

– Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for the overall market and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers total revenues.

– The report excludes independent service providers, if any, and unorganized phosphor manufacturers that may have a presence in underdeveloped and emerging regions.

– The report also excludes any post-sales service providers that provide consulting, education or support.

– In the company profiles chapter, the report has considered companies based on the above four categories, depending on their importance in the global market. Also, companies that are innovative, albeit maybe a new entrant, are consideredprovided they are not too small.

– Companies considered for the profiles are based on a number of criteria such as geographic presence, customer base, innovation capability and phosphor portfolio strength.

The report begins by introducing the reader to how the global market for LED phosphors has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market. The report then proceeds to identify the following –

– Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.

– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

– Key funding and financing in this space.

– Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

– Key trends in the market.

– Leading end-use industries in the global market for LED phosphors.

– Demand in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The report also includes a discussion of the major companies across each regional market for LED phosphors. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for LED phosphors and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for LED phosphors.

Report Includes:

– 107 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for LED phosphors, materials and technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of history and evolution of LED phosphors, current scenario and development in the industry

– Discussion of key strategies used by various stakeholders

– Analysis of what trends are influencing the market now, and what to expect in the near future

– Detailed profiles of the major companies in the market, including Avago Technologies, Everlight Electronics, Philips Lumileds Lighting Company, Stanley Electric, and Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

