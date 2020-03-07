Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A meal kit is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

Scope of the Report:

The first meal kit delivery service started in 2007 in Europe. The concept quickly exploded and in less than 15 years it is estimated that the industry will be worth between $3 billion and $5 billion in Global. The top reasons for buying a meal kit include: save time on meal planning, reduce prep and cook time, save time grocery shopping, and healthy recipes.

The Germany have a largest meal kit delivery service market, which dominates a 24.54% market share, with 282.55 million USD in 2017. Followed by UK and France, with a 23.37% and 11.35% respectively. With increased focus on enjoy life, the meal kit delivery service market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The global Meal Kit Delivery Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Meal Kit Delivery Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Meal Kit Delivery Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Meal Kit Delivery Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/540792

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Hello Fresh

Abel and Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Rewe

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Meal-Kit-Delivery-Services-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Office

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/540792

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook