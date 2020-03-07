Global Server Motherboard Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Server Motherboard Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
A Server Motherboard is defined as the main board or system board in a data center server. The components of the server motherboard include memory modules, processors, and expansion slots. A server motherboard is different from a desktop motherboard or a laptop motherboard. A server motherboard links the computers over a network and enables interaction in the data center. It requires a greater capacity than a desktop or a laptop motherboard for processing the workflow in data servers.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Server Motherboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The AMD platform segment accounted for the major shares of the server motherboard market. It has been observed that data center operations are made simple with the adoption of server motherboards coupled with AMD processors. AMD is aiming the service motherboard and processor market for data centers that can tackle high-performance computing, support cloud infrastructure, and manage big data storage centers. In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the service motherboard and processor market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the highest number of data center facilities, the US is the primary adopter of data center infrastructure. Owing to the business operational purposes, many mega data centers are indulged in obtaining advanced data center server components, such as motherboards.
The worldwide market for Server Motherboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Dell
ASUSTeK Computer
Gigabyte Technology
IBM
MSI
Intel
Super Micro Computer
ASRock
Lenovo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
AMD Platform
Intel Platform
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Notebook Computer
Desktop Computer
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Server Motherboard market.
Chapter 1, to describe Server Motherboard Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Server Motherboard, with sales, revenue, and price of Server Motherboard, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Server Motherboard, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Server Motherboard market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Server Motherboard sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Major Point from TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Server Motherboard Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Server Motherboard Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Server Motherboard by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Server Motherboard by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Server Motherboard by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Server Motherboard by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Server Motherboard by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Server Motherboard Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Server Motherboard Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Server Motherboard Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
