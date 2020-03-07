Global Server Motherboard Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Server Motherboard Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A Server Motherboard is defined as the main board or system board in a data center server. The components of the server motherboard include memory modules, processors, and expansion slots. A server motherboard is different from a desktop motherboard or a laptop motherboard. A server motherboard links the computers over a network and enables interaction in the data center. It requires a greater capacity than a desktop or a laptop motherboard for processing the workflow in data servers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Server Motherboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The AMD platform segment accounted for the major shares of the server motherboard market. It has been observed that data center operations are made simple with the adoption of server motherboards coupled with AMD processors. AMD is aiming the service motherboard and processor market for data centers that can tackle high-performance computing, support cloud infrastructure, and manage big data storage centers. In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the service motherboard and processor market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the highest number of data center facilities, the US is the primary adopter of data center infrastructure. Owing to the business operational purposes, many mega data centers are indulged in obtaining advanced data center server components, such as motherboards.

The worldwide market for Server Motherboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dell

ASUSTeK Computer

Gigabyte Technology

IBM

MSI

Intel

Super Micro Computer

ASRock

Lenovo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AMD Platform

Intel Platform

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Notebook Computer

Desktop Computer

