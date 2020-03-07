Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Thermoset Resin Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermoset Resin Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoset Resin Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland

BASF

Huntsman International

Olin Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

AOC

Copps Industries

Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing

Hapco

National Pesticides & Chemicals

Polycast Industries

Polynt

Arkema

Solvay

United Resin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Healthcare

Military Industry

Construction

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Thermoset Resin Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoset Resin Composites

1.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

1.2.3 Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)

1.3 Thermoset Resin Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Military Industry

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Other

1.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Size

1.4.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thermoset Resin Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoset Resin Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thermoset Resin Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thermoset Resin Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thermoset Resin Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thermoset Resin Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoset Resin Composites Business

7.1 Ashland

7.1.1 Ashland Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ashland Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huntsman International

7.3.1 Huntsman International Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huntsman International Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Olin Corporation

7.4.1 Olin Corporation Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Olin Corporation Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Dow Chemical Company

7.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AOC

7.6.1 AOC Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AOC Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Copps Industries

7.7.1 Copps Industries Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Copps Industries Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing

7.8.1 Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hapco

7.9.1 Hapco Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hapco Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 National Pesticides & Chemicals

7.10.1 National Pesticides & Chemicals Thermoset Resin Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 National Pesticides & Chemicals Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Polycast Industries

7.12 Polynt

7.13 Arkema

7.14 Solvay

7.15 United Resin

8 Thermoset Resin Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoset Resin Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoset Resin Composites

8.4 Thermoset Resin Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thermoset Resin Composites Distributors List

9.3 Thermoset Resin Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

