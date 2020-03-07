Industrial LED Task Lighting Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

Industrial Task lamps deliver concentrated, bright white light to meet the demands of today’s technologically demanding shop environments.

This complete product line includes Desk Lights, Work Lights and Ergonomic Task Lights. Each model is industrial grade and built to withstand extreme conditions and effects of long term, rigorous use. Other model features include direct mount universal brackets or a variety of optional accessories to satisfy all mounting applications. The global Industrial LED Task Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial LED Task Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial LED Task Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Banner

Acuity Brands

EDL Lighting

Dazor

Dialight

Eaton

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Waldmann Lighting Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Lamp

Luminaire Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Automotive

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial LED Task Lighting

1.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lamp

1.2.3 Luminaire

1.3 Industrial LED Task Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Size

1.4.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Industrial LED Task Lighting Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Industrial LED Task Lighting Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Industrial LED Task Lighting Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Industrial LED Task Lighting Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Industrial LED Task Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial LED Task Lighting Business

7.1 Banner

7.1.1 Banner Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Banner Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Acuity Brands

7.2.1 Acuity Brands Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Acuity Brands Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 EDL Lighting

7.3.1 EDL Lighting Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 EDL Lighting Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dazor

7.4.1 Dazor Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dazor Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dialight

7.5.1 Dialight Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dialight Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eaton Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Electric

7.7.1 General Electric Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Electric Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Koninklijke Philips

7.8.1 Koninklijke Philips Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Koninklijke Philips Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Waldmann Lighting

7.9.1 Waldmann Lighting Industrial LED Task Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Industrial LED Task Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Waldmann Lighting Industrial LED Task Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Industrial LED Task Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial LED Task Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial LED Task Lighting

8.4 Industrial LED Task Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

