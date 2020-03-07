LED Driver ICs Market by Type, Application, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026 By Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on LED Driver ICs Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

LED driver ICs for automotive, display backlighting, handheld, and general lighting applications. They are configured as either inductorless white LED drivers (for LEDs in parallel) or switching regulator-based white LED drivers (for LEDs in series). The global LED Driver Ics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Driver Ics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Driver Ics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Macroblock

Maxim Integrated

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Linear Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Austria Microsystems

Intersil

iWatt

Power Integrators

ROHM

Semtech

Silicon Touch Technology

Analog Devices Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

8 channel

16 channel

32 channel

Others Segment by Application

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 LED Driver Ics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Driver Ics

1.2 LED Driver Ics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Driver Ics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 8 channel

1.2.3 16 channel

1.2.4 32 channel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 LED Driver Ics Segment by Application

1.3.1 LED Driver Ics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Computing Devices

1.3.3 TVs

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global LED Driver Ics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size

1.4.1 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global LED Driver Ics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global LED Driver Ics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Driver Ics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global LED Driver Ics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Driver Ics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 LED Driver Ics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Driver Ics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 LED Driver Ics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global LED Driver Ics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global LED Driver Ics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America LED Driver Ics Production

3.4.1 North America LED Driver Ics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe LED Driver Ics Production

3.5.1 Europe LED Driver Ics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China LED Driver Ics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China LED Driver Ics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan LED Driver Ics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global LED Driver Ics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global LED Driver Ics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America LED Driver Ics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe LED Driver Ics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China LED Driver Ics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan LED Driver Ics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Driver Ics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global LED Driver Ics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global LED Driver Ics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global LED Driver Ics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global LED Driver Ics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global LED Driver Ics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Driver Ics Business

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Macroblock

7.2.1 Macroblock LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Macroblock LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Maxim Integrated

7.3.1 Maxim Integrated LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Maxim Integrated LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Advanced Analogic Technologies

7.4.1 Advanced Analogic Technologies LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Advanced Analogic Technologies LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Linear Technology

7.5.1 Linear Technology LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Linear Technology LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NXP Semiconductors

7.6.1 NXP Semiconductors LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NXP Semiconductors LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Infineon Technologies

7.7.1 Infineon Technologies LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Infineon Technologies LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ON Semiconductor

7.8.1 ON Semiconductor LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ON Semiconductor LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Toshiba

7.9.1 Toshiba LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Toshiba LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 STMicroelectronics

7.10.1 STMicroelectronics LED Driver Ics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 STMicroelectronics LED Driver Ics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Austria Microsystems

7.12 Intersil

7.13 iWatt

7.14 Power Integrators

7.15 ROHM

7.16 Semtech

7.17 Silicon Touch Technology

7.18 Analog Devices

8 LED Driver Ics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LED Driver Ics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Driver Ics

8.4 LED Driver Ics Industrial Chain Analysis

