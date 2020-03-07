Light Sensor Market Rising Trends and Growing Demand From 2017 to 2027
Manufacturers of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets are working on optimize energy consumption of these devices which is why manufacturers introduced light sensor technology. Light sensor devices are witnessing an increase in application in electronics devices such as mobiles, LCD and LED’s, which performs the function of automatically adjusting the screen brightness in response to the amount of the light these devices receives and helps in power saving for these devices.
Light Sensor Market: Market Dynamics
The factors driving the light sensors market include the growing implementation of light sensor functions in the consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets. Also, advancements in the automotive sector, smart homes, and outdoor lighting are expected to boost the growth of the light sensors market.
Light sensors are expected to witness an increase in demand supported by growing implementation in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, building automation etc. Demand for light sensor devices is directly proportional to the region’s population and demand for consumer electronics, automobiles, that is why Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market of light sensors.
Light Sensor Market Segmentation
Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of application:
-
Consumer Electronics
-
Automotive
-
Industrial Manufacturing
-
Building Automation
-
Others
Sub-Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of output:
-
Binary
-
Analog
Sub-Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of technology:
-
Infrared
-
Radio wave
-
Sound
-
Radio Frequency
-
Optics
Segmentation of Light Sensor Market on the basis of geography:
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
-
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)
Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, light sensor market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the light sensors market because of its larger population size and increasing demand for smartphone and other consumer electronics. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe region.
Drivers
Increasing demand for light sensors from verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive building automation, industrial manufacturing etc. supported by its increasing number of applications across the verticals is expected to drive the demand for light sensors. Among the verticals, consumer electronics is expected to dominate the market for light sensors supported by increasing demand for Asia-Pacific and North America region.
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the field of application delivery controllers include ams AG (Germany), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology (U.S.), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), ELAN Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Heptagon (Singapore) etc. Major mobile manufacturing companies such as Samsung are going into partnership with light sensor manufacturers so as to integrate both the technologies.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Light Sensor Market Segments
-
Light Sensor Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
-
Light Sensor Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
-
Supply & Demand Value Chain
-
Light Sensor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Light Sensor Technology
-
Light Sensor Value Chain
-
Light Sensor Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Light Sensor Market includes
-
Light Sensor Market by North America
-
US & Canada
-
Light Sensor Market by Latin America
-
Brazil, Argentina & Others
-
Light Sensor Market by Western Europe
-
EU5
-
Nordics
-
Benelux
-
Light Sensor Market by Eastern Europe
-
Russia
-
Poland
-
Rest of Eastern Europe
-
Light Sensor Market by Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Light Sensor Market by Japan
-
Light Sensor Market by the Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
