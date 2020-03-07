Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Evolving Technology, Trends and industry Analysis –2020

The global lithium ion battery cathodes market has witnessed a steady growth over the years, due to its high energy density as well as high load capacity. The major component of the lithium ion battery is the cathode which determines the energy density of the cell. The lithium ion battery works on the basis of intercalation and deintercalation compounds. In such working methods, lithium ions from the cathode are introduced into the anode during the time of charging the battery and separated during discharge. Various factors such as capacity, cycle life, cell voltage, and energy and power capabilities are involved in the selection procedure of cathode materials. The cathode of a lithium ion battery is mostly made up of materials such as phosphate, cobalt, manganese, and lithium iron phosphate (LFP).

A report on the global lithium ion battery cathodes market to be added to the vast repository of Transparency Market Research pulls out every stop to present in-depth information on it. The report would enable key stakeholders in the global lithium ion battery cathodes market to gain proper insight into the growth drivers and headwinds. This report would provide an objective on the competitive landscape and dissect each product, application, and regional segment to understand which ones hold out solid promise.

Growing demand for electric vehicles, enhanced reliability and compatibility of lithium-ion batteries, and rising applications are believed to be driving the global lithium ion battery cathodes market. Cathode materials in lithium ion batteries are widely used in automotive, power tools, and electronics. Increasing usage of laptops, phones, and digital cameras is fueling demand for lithium ion batteries, which in turn is expected to fuel the global lithium ion battery cathodes market.

Furthermore, increasing use of lithium ion batteries in energy storage systems, rising government regulations to improve the fuel economies of vehicles, and rapid industrialization are also projected to propel the global lithium ion battery cathodes market. Lithium ion battery can be customized by reducing the quantity of cobalt inside the cathode. Such customizations help in reducing the overall cost of producing lithium ion batteries. Thus, a trend of using cost-effective batteries in the industries such as oil, gas, and renewable is expected to boost the global lithium ion battery cathodes market.

Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global lithium ion battery cathodes market as the region has seen rapid industrialization. Increasing demand for long life battery, rising usage of electronics, and growing number of manufacturers could also be fueling the lithium ion battery cathodes market in the region. Other prominent regions in the global ithium ion battery cathodes market are North America, LAMEA, and Europe. Growing demand for medical equipment and power tools are believed to propel the lithium ion battery cathodes market in these regions.