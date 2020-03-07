Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market By Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The Metal Oxide Varistor is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.

The global market for metal oxide varistor (MOV) has been deriving much growth from the rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) across the world. The extensive increase in the demand for consumer electronic goods and the upsurge in the adoption of metal oxide varistor in automobile applications are also boosting the market’s progress remarkably. The global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

TDK Corp.

General Electric

KEMET Corp.

Moda-Innochips

MDE Semiconductor

Dean Technology

Centra Science Corp.

Amotech Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology

Murata Manufacturing Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

Strap Metal Oxide Varistor

Block Metal Oxide Varistor

Ring Metal Oxide Varistor

Others Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Line Voltage Equipment

Wireless Handset Telecommunication

Industrial Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Lighting Ballasts

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV)

1.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

1.2.3 Strap Metal Oxide Varistor

1.2.4 Block Metal Oxide Varistor

1.2.5 Ring Metal Oxide Varistor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive Electronics

1.3.3 Line Voltage Equipment

1.3.4 Wireless Handset Telecommunication

1.3.5 Industrial Power Electronics

1.3.6 Consumer Electronics

1.3.7 Lighting Ballasts

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production

3.4.1 North America Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Business

7.1 TDK Corp.

7.1.1 TDK Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TDK Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 General Electric

7.2.1 General Electric Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 General Electric Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KEMET Corp.

7.3.1 KEMET Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KEMET Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Moda-Innochips

7.4.1 Moda-Innochips Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Moda-Innochips Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MDE Semiconductor

7.5.1 MDE Semiconductor Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MDE Semiconductor Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dean Technology

7.6.1 Dean Technology Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dean Technology Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Centra Science Corp.

7.7.1 Centra Science Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Centra Science Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Amotech Corp.

7.8.1 Amotech Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Amotech Corp. Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Vishay Intertechnology

7.9.1 Vishay Intertechnology Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Vishay Intertechnology Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Murata Manufacturing

7.10.1 Murata Manufacturing Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Murata Manufacturing Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV)

8.4 Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Industrial Chain Analysis

