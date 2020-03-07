Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2026 By Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Microcontrollers (MCU) are low cost devices which, coupled with enhancement in technology, is the driving force for their usage in a bevy of smaller products such as portable gadgets and LED lighting. The major areas in which microcontrollers are used are automotive, industrial, consumer goods, computer, and communications applications. Of these, the market is found to be primarily driven by industrial (which is considered to include medical), automotive applications and consumer goods.

Increasing awareness of smart energy management, coupled with growing penetration of automotive and medical applications is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to drive the microcontrollers market over the next five years. The global Microcontrollers (MCU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microcontrollers (MCU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcontrollers (MCU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Fujitsu

Freescale Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments

Samsung Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

8 bit Microcontroller

16 bit Microcontroller

32 bit Microcontroller Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Computer

Communications

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Microcontrollers (MCU)

1.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 8 bit Microcontroller

1.2.3 16 bit Microcontroller

1.2.4 32 bit Microcontroller

1.3 Microcontrollers (MCU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Computer

1.3.6 Communications

1.3 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Microcontrollers (MCU) Production

3.4.1 North America Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Microcontrollers (MCU) Production

3.5.1 Europe Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Microcontrollers (MCU) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Microcontrollers (MCU) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microcontrollers (MCU) Business

7.1 Renesas Electronics

7.1.1 Renesas Electronics Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Renesas Electronics Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Infineon Technologies

7.2.1 Infineon Technologies Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Infineon Technologies Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fujitsu

7.3.1 Fujitsu Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fujitsu Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Freescale Semiconductor

7.4.1 Freescale Semiconductor Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Freescale Semiconductor Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Microchip Technology

7.5.1 Microchip Technology Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Microchip Technology Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Atmel Corporation

7.6.1 Atmel Corporation Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Atmel Corporation Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Texas Instruments

7.7.1 Texas Instruments Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Texas Instruments Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Samsung Electronics Corporation

7.8.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Samsung Electronics Corporation Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NXP Semiconductors

7.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 STMicroelectronics

7.10.1 STMicroelectronics Microcontrollers (MCU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 STMicroelectronics Microcontrollers (MCU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Microcontrollers (MCU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Microcontrollers (MCU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microcontrollers (MCU)

8.4 Microcontrollers (MCU) Industrial Chain Analysis

