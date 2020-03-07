Microfluidic Chips Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Microfluidic Chips Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

We can provide sample pages for the better understanding of this report. Request Sample of This Report at: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/586842

Microfluidics designates the science but also the techniques behind flow managing at the micro-scale. At these sizes, fluids’ dynamics radically changes compared to everyday life: for instance, water streams are laminar, meaning that they do not mix or form vortexes or eddies. This an other unique features are at the basis of the revolution brought by microfluidics in science. In order to control and confine fluids at the micro-scale, microfluidic chips are used. These are devices where patterns of microchannels are either molded or engraved. In addition, active or passive flow-control elements, such as membranes or valves, can be implemented onto the chip in order to carefully manage fluids. Therefore, microfluidic chips allow to integrate several functions that generally require an entire laboratory, in a single micro-seized device. That is why microfluidics, and in particular, microfluidic chips are often referred to as “Laboratory-on-chip”.

Polymers are widely used in the fabrication of microfluidic devices because of their good bio-chemical performance and low-cost. Among them, one of the most used is PDMS. The acronym PDMS indicates the Polydimethylsiloxane, a mineral-organic polymer of the siloxane family. This material can be found in food as an additive (E900), in cosmetic products and lubricating oils. The reasons that make PDMS a very good material for chip fabrication are several. The global Microfluidic Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microfluidic Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microfluidic Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent

Fluidigm Corporation

Micralyne, Inc

Becton Dickinson

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dolomite

908 Devices

MicroLIQUID

MicruX Technologies

Micronit

Fluigent Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polymers

Ceramics

Semi-conductors Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Drug Deliver

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-microfluidic-chips-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Microfluidic Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Microfluidic Chips

1.2 Microfluidic Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polymers

1.2.3 Ceramics

1.2.4 Semi-conductors

1.3 Microfluidic Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Microfluidic Chips Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Diagnostic

1.3.4 Drug Deliver

1.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Microfluidic Chips Market Size

1.4.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Microfluidic Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Microfluidic Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Microfluidic Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microfluidic Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Microfluidic Chips Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Microfluidic Chips Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Microfluidic Chips Production

3.4.1 North America Microfluidic Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Microfluidic Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe Microfluidic Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Microfluidic Chips Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Microfluidic Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Microfluidic Chips Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Microfluidic Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Microfluidic Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Microfluidic Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Microfluidic Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Microfluidic Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Microfluidic Chips Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Microfluidic Chips Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Microfluidic Chips Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Microfluidic Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microfluidic Chips Business

7.1 Agilent

7.1.1 Agilent Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Agilent Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fluidigm Corporation

7.2.1 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Micralyne, Inc

7.3.1 Micralyne, Inc Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Micralyne, Inc Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Becton Dickinson

7.4.1 Becton Dickinson Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Becton Dickinson Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Danaher

7.5.1 Danaher Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Danaher Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PerkinElmer

7.6.1 PerkinElmer Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PerkinElmer Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dolomite

7.8.1 Dolomite Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dolomite Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 908 Devices

7.9.1 908 Devices Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 908 Devices Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MicroLIQUID

7.10.1 MicroLIQUID Microfluidic Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Microfluidic Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MicroLIQUID Microfluidic Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MicruX Technologies

7.12 Micronit

7.13 Fluigent

8 Microfluidic Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Microfluidic Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microfluidic Chips

8.4 Microfluidic Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Report From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/586842

Follow our other sites for more information :

Uniquenew

Electronicmarketreports

Electronicsproductandservices

softwaretechnologyservice

Icttechnologynetwork

Agriculturesciencetrends

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan.

[email protected]

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research/about/

twitter : https://twitter.com/gqyresearch