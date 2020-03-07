Microgrid Market 2019 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Microgrid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Microgrid is an arrangement of distributed energy sources and loads as a single controllable entity within a well-defined electric boundaries. Microgrids can connect to and disconnect from utility grids, enabling them to operate in a grid-connected and island mode and offering better reliability and grid resilience.



Microgrids provide several benefits such as integration of smart grids and grid modernization. Moreover, they act as a power backup in case of main grid failure. Increasing demand for power and advancements in the distributed generation technology are anticipated to drive the microgrid market in the next few years.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for microgrid at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (megawatt) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global microgrid market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for microgrids during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities in the microgrid market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global microgrid market. Porter’s five forces model for the microgrid market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein connectivity and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global microgrid market by segmenting it in terms of connectivity and application. In terms of connectivity, the market can be classified into grid-tied (grid-connected) and off-grid. Based on application, the microgrid market can be categorized into campus & institution, community & utility, commercial & industrial, defense & military, and remote island. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for microgrid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides the actual market size of the microgrid market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global microgrid market has been provided in terms of volume and value. The market volume has been defined in megawatts, while the market value has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on connectivity and application segments of the microgrid market. The market size have been provided for global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global microgrid market. Key players in the market are Siemens AG, General Electric, S&C Electric Company, ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, Engie Group, Honeywell International Inc., Echelon Corporation, Pareto Energy Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, and Power Analytics Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

