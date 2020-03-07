Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Delphi

Bosch

Denso

Sevcon

Siemens

Texas Instruments

Toyota Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

BYD

AMC

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Automotive

Air International Thermal Systems

Metric Mind Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

DC Motor Drive System

AC Induction Motor Drive System

Other Segment by Application

Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in-hybrid Electric Vehicle

Pure EV

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle

1.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 DC Motor Drive System

1.2.3 AC Induction Motor Drive System

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.3.3 Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.3.4 Plug-in-hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.3.5 Pure EV

1.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size

1.4.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production

3.4.1 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production

3.5.1 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Business

7.1 Continental

7.1.1 Continental Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Continental Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Delphi

7.2.1 Delphi Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Delphi Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bosch

7.3.1 Bosch Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bosch Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Denso

7.4.1 Denso Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Denso Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sevcon

7.5.1 Sevcon Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sevcon Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Siemens

7.6.1 Siemens Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Siemens Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Texas Instruments

7.7.1 Texas Instruments Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Texas Instruments Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Toyota Industries

7.8.1 Toyota Industries Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Toyota Industries Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mitsubishi Electric

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 BYD

7.10.1 BYD Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 BYD Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AMC

7.12 Fuji Electric

7.13 Hitachi Automotive

7.14 Air International Thermal Systems

7.15 Metric Mind

8 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle

8.4 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis

