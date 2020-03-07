Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.

This report studies the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of type, the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise Type and Cloud-Based Type. The Cloud-Based PMS segment is expected to grow faster in the future.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

The global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market is valued at 800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

CoreLogic

AppFolio

Chetu

Syswin Soft

Property Boulevard

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

PropertyBoss Solutions

Infor

ResMan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise Type

Cloud-Based Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rental Properties

Homeowners Associations

Highlights of the Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software report:

