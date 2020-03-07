XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global muscle stimulation devices market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global muscle stimulation devices market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global muscle stimulation devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global muscle stimulation devices market are presented in the report.

Global demand for muscle stimulation devices is increasing as a result of rapid adoption of new technologies and increasing number of chronic pain-related cases. Expanding aging demographics along with incidence of muscle injuries are expected to drive global demand for muscle stimulation devices. Increase in global healthcare expenditure, consumer’s inclination towards fitness & sports, growing preference of electrotherapy devices among physiotherapists, increasing cases of head & spinal cord injuries are expected to boost the market growth.

Revenue from the muscle stimulation devices market in North America is expected to grow with highest growth rate due to increasing awareness and improved healthcare system. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, applications, end user and regions. The report provides analysis on the global muscle stimulation devices market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

Report Inclusions

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different muscle stimulation devices The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows client to better equip clients with crystal clear decision making insights. Subsequent section of the report provides analysis of market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years.

On the basis of region, the global muscle stimulation devices market is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan India China ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



The next section of the report provides in-depth profiles of the leading market players in global muscle stimulation devices market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the muscle stimulation devices market. Competition landscape section provides dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global muscle stimulation devices market. Company profile section provides information on key offerings of each player in global muscle stimulation devices market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. Key players included in this report are DJO Global Inc., Zynex Inc., Neurometrix Inc., R.S. Medical Inc. and Omron Corporation.

The next section analyses market on the basis of product type and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. Product types included in the report are-

Neuromuscular Electric Stimulator (NMES)

Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulator (TENS)

Interferential (If)

Burst Mode Alternating Current

The next section analyses market on the basis of indication and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years The global muscle stimulation devices market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Pain Management

Neurological & Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

The next section analyses the market on the basis of the end user and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. On the basis of the end user, the global muscle stimulation devices market is categorized into:

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Sports Clinics

Home Care Settings

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global muscle stimulation devices market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by muscle stimulation devices market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global muscle stimulation devices market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers to identify existing market opportunities.

