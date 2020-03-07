NYLON RESINS 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Nylon Resins market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nylon Resins market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Invista

Basf

DSM

Ascend

Rhodia

Dupont

FCFC

Libolon

UBE Ind

Zigsheng

Honeywell

Hyosung

Lanxess

EMS

Domo Chem

Shaw Industries

Chainlon

Toray

Radici Group

Khimvolokno

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

KuibyshevAzot

Shenma Group

Meida Nylon

Jinjiang Tech

Liheng Tech

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PA 6

PA 66

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Fibres

Engineering Plastics

Packaging Films

Other

Table of Content:

Global Nylon Resins Market Research Report 2018

1 Nylon Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon Resins

1.2 Nylon Resins Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Nylon Resins Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Nylon Resins Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 PA 6

1.2.3 PA 66

Other

1.3 Global Nylon Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nylon Resins Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Fibres

1.3.3 Engineering Plastics

1.3.4 Packaging Films

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Nylon Resins Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Nylon Resins Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Nylon Resins (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Nylon Resins Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Nylon Resins Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Nylon Resins Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Invista

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Invista Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Basf

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Basf Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 DSM Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Ascend

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Ascend Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Rhodia

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Rhodia Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Dupont

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Dupont Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 FCFC

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 FCFC Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Libolon

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Libolon Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 UBE Ind

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 UBE Ind Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Zigsheng

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Nylon Resins Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Zigsheng Nylon Resins Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Honeywell

7.12 Hyosung

7.13 Lanxess

7.14 EMS

7.15 Domo Chem

7.16 Shaw Industries

7.17 Chainlon

7.18 Toray

7.19 Radici Group

7.20 Khimvolokno

7.21 Arkema

7.22 Asahi Kasei

7.23 KuibyshevAzot

7.24 Shenma Group

7.25 Meida Nylon

7.26 Jinjiang Tech

7.27 Liheng Tech

Continued…..

