Parking Meter Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters can be used as a tool for enforcing the street parking policy by municipalities. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies’ parking management solutions. Public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings, universities and hospitals generate high parking demand which is major driver for parking meter market. Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem both in developed as well as developing countries.

On the basis of parking mode, the parking meter market can be segmented into pay and display, plate, space and others. Due to greater penetration of pay & display and ease of access, pay & display held the largest market share in 2017. The global Parking Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Parking Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Parking Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Cale Access AB

CivicSmart, Inc.

IPS Group, Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking, Inc. Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks Segment by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Parking Meter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Parking Meter

1.2 Parking Meter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Parking Meter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Parking Meters

1.2.3 Parking Kiosks

1.3 Parking Meter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Parking Meter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Government Institutions

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Parks

1.3.5 Transit Systems

1.3.6 Malls & Stadiums

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Parking Meter Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Parking Meter Market Size

1.4.1 Global Parking Meter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Parking Meter Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Parking Meter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Parking Meter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Parking Meter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Parking Meter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Parking Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Parking Meter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Parking Meter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Parking Meter Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Parking Meter Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Parking Meter Production

3.4.1 North America Parking Meter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Parking Meter Production

3.5.1 Europe Parking Meter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Parking Meter Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Parking Meter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Parking Meter Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Parking Meter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Parking Meter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Parking Meter Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Parking Meter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Parking Meter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Parking Meter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Parking Meter Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Parking Meter Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Parking Meter Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Parking Meter Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Parking Meter Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Parking Meter Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Parking Meter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parking Meter Business

7.1 Cale Access AB

7.1.1 Cale Access AB Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cale Access AB Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CivicSmart, Inc.

7.2.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IPS Group, Inc.

7.3.1 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LocoMobi Inc

7.4.1 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

7.5.1 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 METRIC Group Ltd

7.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Parkeon S.A.S.

7.7.1 Parkeon S.A.S. Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Parkeon S.A.S. Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Parking BOXX

7.8.1 Parking BOXX Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Parking BOXX Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 POM Inc.

7.9.1 POM Inc. Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 POM Inc. Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ventek International

7.10.1 Ventek International Parking Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Parking Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ventek International Parking Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Worldwide Parking, Inc.

8 Parking Meter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Parking Meter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Parking Meter

8.4 Parking Meter Industrial Chain Analysis

