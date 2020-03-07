Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

With the evolution of digital imaging and diagnosis technology, medical monitors have evolved from the old traditional monitors to digital multi-functional monitors that can track many different vital signs at once, with the added advantages of miniaturization and portability. These monitors are widely used for a diversified functions in hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics and others.

The patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display screen has witnessed tremendous growth and innovation owing to the huge demand of advanced displays for some products such as cardiac monitors, multiparameter monitors and others. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic technology with high contrast and best resolution display is expected to boost the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market globally. The global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC)

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Barco NV

Hologic, Inc.

Esaote SpA

EZISURG MEDICAL

Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science

Lifetech Scientific Corporation

China Medical Equipment

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LED

TFT-LCD

PM-LCD

CRT

PMOLED

AMOLED Segment by Application

Patient Monitoring Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display

1.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 TFT-LCD

1.2.4 PM-LCD

1.2.5 CRT

1.2.6 PMOLED

1.2.7 AMOLED

1.3 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Segment by Application

1.3.1 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Patient Monitoring Devices

1.3.3 Ultrasound Devices

1.3 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Size

1.4.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production

3.4.1 North America Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production

3.5.1 Europe Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Business

7.1 Philips Healthcare

7.1.1 Philips Healthcare Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Philips Healthcare Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Shimadzu Corporation

7.2.1 Shimadzu Corporation Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Shimadzu Corporation Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC)

7.3.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC) Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC) Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carestream Health

7.4.1 Carestream Health Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carestream Health Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation

7.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Barco NV

7.6.1 Barco NV Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Barco NV Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hologic, Inc.

7.7.1 Hologic, Inc. Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hologic, Inc. Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Esaote SpA

7.8.1 Esaote SpA Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Esaote SpA Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 EZISURG MEDICAL

7.9.1 EZISURG MEDICAL Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 EZISURG MEDICAL Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment

7.10.1 Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cook Medical

7.12 Medtronic

7.13 Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science

7.14 Lifetech Scientific Corporation

7.15 China Medical Equipment

7.16 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

7.17 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

8 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display

8.4 Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Industrial Chain Analysis

