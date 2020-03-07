Pet Insurance Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pet Insurance Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.
This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
This report studies the Pet Insurance Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Pet Insurance market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Request a sample copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/540791
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Pet Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pet Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pet Insurance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- Petplan UK (Allianz)
- Nationwide
- Trupanion
- Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
- Hartville Group
- Pethealth
- Petfirst
- Embrace
- Royal and Sun Alliance (RSA)
- Direct Line Group
- Agria
- Petsecure
- PetSure
- Anicom Holding
- ipet Insurance
- Japan Animal Club
Browse full table of contents and data tables at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Pet-Insurance-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Lifetime Cover
- Non-lifetime Cover
- Accident-only
- Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Dog
- Cat
- Other
Highlights of the Global Pet Insurance report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Pet Insurance market
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Order a Purchase Report Copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/540791
About Us:
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us
Mr.Jeet Jain
Sales Manager
+1-240-284-8070(U.S)
+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)